ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Flags fly at half-mast in China for cremation of Li Keqiang

State media give no details of funeral but social media clips show large crowds

China's national flag flies at half-mast at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Nov. 2. Former Premier Li Keqiang was to be cremated in the city on the same day.   © Reuters
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who died of a heart attack last week, was set to be cremated in Beijing on Thursday. Flags flew at half-mast across the country.

State media has not yet released any details of the funeral plan. But videos circulating on social media on Thursday morning showed Li's funeral procession heading to the Babaoshan Cemetery, where state funerals are held and many top leaders lay in rest. A large crowd gathered along the route, with some shouting, "Farewell, Premier!" Or, "You have worked so hard, Premier!"

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more