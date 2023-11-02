Flags fly at half-mast in China for cremation of Li Keqiang

HONG KONG -- Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who died of a heart attack last week, was set to be cremated in Beijing on Thursday. Flags flew at half-mast across the country.

State media has not yet released any details of the funeral plan. But videos circulating on social media on Thursday morning showed Li's funeral procession heading to the Babaoshan Cemetery, where state funerals are held and many top leaders lay in rest. A large crowd gathered along the route, with some shouting, "Farewell, Premier!" Or, "You have worked so hard, Premier!"