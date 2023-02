JAKARTA -- A disgraced Indonesian former police general was sentenced to death on Monday for the murder of a subordinate in a case that highlights corruption and other scandals in the police force, as the nation falls in international anti-graft rankings.

Ferdy Sambo, a former inspector general in the National Police, was found guilty of the premeditated murder of his adjutant, Brig. Gen. Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, as well as of attempting to destroy evidence.