Former PM Imran Khan's arrest sets Pakistan on edge

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's most popular opposition leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary forces on Tuesday outside an Islamabad court over corruption allegations, a move critics say will plunge the country into deeper crisis.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told media that an arrest warrant for Khan was issued on May 1 by the National Accountability Bureau for corruption charges. "Khan did not cooperate with the bureau and hence he was arrested today," said Sanaullah.