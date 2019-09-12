Foxconn's Gou quits KMT to pave way for Taiwan presidential run

TAIPEI -- Foxconn founder Terry Gou paved the way for an independent run for Taiwan's presidency on Thursday by severing his ties with the opposition Kuomintang.

Gou's move came after the China-friendly party urged the tech billionaire to support its presidential nominee, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu, who beat Gou to the KMT ticket in July.

"These conservative, hackneyed central committee members [at KMT] put their own interests ahead of party interests, and put the party's interests ahead of national interests," Gou's campaign office said in a statement. "This is completely the opposite direction from what Mr. Gou held when he returned to the party. Mr. Gou will not miss this party. Mr. Terry Gou will now quit Kuomintang."

The statement came after more than 30 KMT heavyweights and industry association leaders, including former President Ma Ying-jeou, signed a joint statement and put advertisements in major Taiwanese newspapers on Thursday.

The statement said that since the party selected Han as its "rightful" candidate, it hoped that he and Gou could "unite as one" to save Taiwan.

The KMT's urgency shows the party is anxious that Gou will pull votes away from Han in January's election race against President Tsai Ing-wen. The tech tycoon has also been a financial backer of the KMT.

"The KMT will be divided for the upcoming election following Gou's exit today," Pan Chao-min, a professor at Tunghai University's Graduate Institute of Political Science in Taiwan, told the Nikkei Asian Review. "Gou's supporters actually do not overlap much with Han's supporters. But Gou could attract those swing voters that originally might choose Han over Tsai."

The professor said that the messier the situation is with KMT, the better it is for Tsai's campaign. "It is like picking up free ammunition from the enemy."

The KMT said it will contact Gou to learn more about his decision to quit and then handle the matter in accordance with party's regulations.

In mid-April, the 69-year-old unexpectedly expressed his interest in running for Taiwanese president on the KMT ticket.

KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih awarded Gou with an honorary membership for his contribution to the party. The tech billionaire had lent the party 45 million New Taiwan dollars ($1.45 million) under his mother's name in 2016 when the party had financial troubles.

Gou lost the KMT nomination to Han in mid-July and has not met Han or Wu since. In response to Gou's decision to leave the party on Thursday, Han said he was sorry and disappointed.

On Wednesday, Gou went to a temple with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je and visited former Legislative Yuan Speaker Wang Jin-pyng, in a bid to retain his campaign momentum and reinforce his ties with the two key political figures.

Gou has said he will make a final decision on whether to run for presidency by Sept. 17.