From Modi to Gandhi, Indian politicians court the diaspora

NEW DELHI -- With just under a year until India's next general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his opponents are courting a community that will largely be left out of the voting: the Indian diaspora.

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of the opposition Indian National Congress party, has been jetting across the U.S. this week to connect with nonresident Indians, often referred to as NRIs. The 52-year-old's six-day tour, which wraps up this weekend, includes stops in San Francisco, Washington and New York.