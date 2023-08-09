Gandhi accuses Modi's party of 'murdering India' in Manipur

NEW DELHI -- Fresh off his reinstatement as a lawmaker, Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, accusing him of mishandling three months of deadly ethnic violence in the remote northeastern state of Manipur.

Gandhi regained his parliamentary seat on Monday after India's supreme court suspended his conviction for defaming those with the surname Modi. Opening Wednesday's debate on a no-confidence motion his Indian National Congress party filed against the prime minister, he came out swinging.