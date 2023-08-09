ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Gandhi accuses Modi's party of 'murdering India' in Manipur

Reinstated opposition leader kicks up storm in parliament over ethnic conflict

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on Aug. 7 after his reinstatement as a lawmaker.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Fresh off his reinstatement as a lawmaker, Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, accusing him of mishandling three months of deadly ethnic violence in the remote northeastern state of Manipur.

Gandhi regained his parliamentary seat on Monday after India's supreme court suspended his conviction for defaming those with the surname Modi. Opening Wednesday's debate on a no-confidence motion his Indian National Congress party filed against the prime minister, he came out swinging.

