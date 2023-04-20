Gandhi plea to suspend conviction in Modi surname case rejected

NEW DELHI -- Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's petition seeking a stay on a defamation conviction was dismissed on Thursday by a court in the state of Gujarat.

The embattled 52-year-old Indian National Congress party leader was given a two-year prison sentence on March 23 by a metropolitan court in Surat, in the same state, over remarks he made in 2019, when he asked why "all thieves have Modi as a common surname." Although in context he appeared to be referring to specific people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fugitive diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, the complainant argued that he had defamed all Modis.