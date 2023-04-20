ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Gandhi plea to suspend conviction in Modi surname case rejected

Ruling comes as a setback to Indian opposition leader ahead of 2024 polls

Rahul Gandhi, center, a senior leader in India's main opposition Congress party, arrives to file his appeal in a Gujarat court on April 3.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's petition seeking a stay on a defamation conviction was dismissed on Thursday by a court in the state of Gujarat.

The embattled 52-year-old Indian National Congress party leader was given a two-year prison sentence on March 23 by a metropolitan court in Surat, in the same state, over remarks he made in 2019, when he asked why "all thieves have Modi as a common surname." Although in context he appeared to be referring to specific people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fugitive diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, the complainant argued that he had defamed all Modis.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close