Politics

Grab shifts Singapore lawmaker to new job after conflict criticism

Ruling PAP politician Tin Pei Ling won't have to lobby for unicorn's interests

PAP politician Tin Pei Ling says she and Grab decided "it would be best for me to move into a role that did not involve any government relations in Singapore." (Photo courtesy of Tin Pei Ling's Facebook page)
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- A politician from Singapore's ruling People's Action Party who was hired by superapp developer Grab has been moved from her role at the tech company, following an outcry over a potential conflict of interest.

Lawmaker Tin Pei Ling was recently appointed to serve as director of public affairs and policy at Grab, one of Southeast Asia's highest profile unicorn startups, which offers a mix of services including ride hailing and food delivery. But on Friday, Tin and Grab revealed that she would instead take a corporate development role.

