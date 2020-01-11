Hanoi chief disciplined in corruption crackdown

HANOI -- Vietnam's Communist Party issued a disciplinary warning Friday to the secretary of Hanoi, finding "violations" in his oversight of state-owned steel company Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel during his tenure as deputy prime minister.

The Politburo, the country's top decision-making body, said that Hoang Trung Hai's actions while handling the steelmaker's expansion "seriously damaged the financial position and properties of the state" while also harming the party's reputation, according to local media.

Hai, a Politburo member, served as deputy prime minister between 2007 and 2016. His previous roles include industry minister as well as president and CEO of Vietnam Electricity.

The Hanoi party secretary has been caught up in an anti-corruption crackdown spearheaded by President Nguyen Phu Trong. Dinh La Thang, now a former Politburo member, was arrested in 2017 and sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in separate cases.