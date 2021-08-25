ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Hitotsubashi Professor Yoko Ishikura to lead Japan digital agency

Shiseido external director appointed no. 2 in digitization of national system

Yoko Ishikura, professor emeritus at Hitotsubashi University, will be in charge of the day-to-day affairs at the new digital agency.
Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Hitotsubashi University Professor Emeritus Yoko Ishikura has been picked to run Japan's new digital agency which is being established to encourage the adoption of technology.

The agency will begin operation on Sept. 1. Ishikura, effectively the no. 2 in the agency, will advise the minister, who is yet to be appointed. Ishikura will be in charge of the day-to-day operations. She will lead the drawing up of policies to establish and manage the information systems of national and local government organizations, and quasi-public sector businesses.

Ishikura has a doctorate in business administration from the U.S. She was involved in corporate strategies at consultancy McKinsey & Co., and taught at universities. She specializes in business strategies and global human resources. She is also an external director at Japanese cosmetic company Shiseido.

The digital agency will employ about 500 staff, of whom over 100 will be picked from the private sector. Digital Transformation Minister Takuya Hirai, expected to head the agency, had previously said he hoped the no. 2 position would be filled by "someone who understands technology and can take leadership."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more