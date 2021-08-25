Hitotsubashi Professor Yoko Ishikura to lead Japan digital agency

TOKYO -- Hitotsubashi University Professor Emeritus Yoko Ishikura has been picked to run Japan's new digital agency which is being established to encourage the adoption of technology.

The agency will begin operation on Sept. 1. Ishikura, effectively the no. 2 in the agency, will advise the minister, who is yet to be appointed. Ishikura will be in charge of the day-to-day operations. She will lead the drawing up of policies to establish and manage the information systems of national and local government organizations, and quasi-public sector businesses.

Ishikura has a doctorate in business administration from the U.S. She was involved in corporate strategies at consultancy McKinsey & Co., and taught at universities. She specializes in business strategies and global human resources. She is also an external director at Japanese cosmetic company Shiseido.

The digital agency will employ about 500 staff, of whom over 100 will be picked from the private sector. Digital Transformation Minister Takuya Hirai, expected to head the agency, had previously said he hoped the no. 2 position would be filled by "someone who understands technology and can take leadership."