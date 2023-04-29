ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Honda, others to receive $1.8bn in battery, semiconductor subsidies

Japan supports domestic production of critical items, including EV parts

Honda Motor and GS Yuasa will invest 434.1 billion yen to develop and produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles at factories in Japan. The project is expected to receive a subsidy of up to 158.7 billion yen.   © Reuters
SHIZUKA TANABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Honda Motor and other companies will receive subsidies totaling up to 240 billion yen ($1.79 billion) from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to produce storage batteries and semiconductors, which the government has designated as strategically critical products.

The automaker said on Friday that it will team with battery manufacturer GS Yuasa and invest 434.1 billion yen to develop and mass-produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles at factories in Japan. The government will provide a subsidy of up to 158.7 billion yen.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close