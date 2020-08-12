Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow out on bail

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong police released pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow on bail Tuesday night, the day after her arrest under China's new security law for the territory.

"I still don't understand why I was arrested," Chow told reporters after her release. This was the "most scary" of her four arrests, she said. Chow revealed that her passport had been seized.

Police allege that she endangered national security by colluding with "foreign elements" through social media since July. She was taken into custody the same day as media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of the Apple Daily, a newspaper with a pro-democratic editorial bent.

Chow was arrested last year for her role in unauthorized anti-government protests. She pleaded guilty in July and is expected to be sentenced as early as December. She is barred from traveling outside Hong Kong.

Chow, a prominent figure in the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement of 2014, has frequently visited Japan to advocate for a democratic Hong Kong. Her arrest sparked calls there for her speedy release, with #FreeAgnes trending on Japanese Twitter. She is fluent in Japanese and often tweets in the language.