Hong Kong chief John Lee spent 71% of first-year trips within China

HONG KONG -- The administration of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee spent much of its first year strengthening ties with mainland China, an analysis of official travel by Nikkei Asia shows -- a trend that appears to reflect the city's weakening status as an international hub.

Of the time Lee spent outside the city, 71% was in mainland China and Macao. The rest included visits to the Middle East and Southeast Asia. He did not go to Europe and could not go to the U.S., which has imposed sanctions against him for his role in cracking down on political freedoms.