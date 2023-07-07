ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Hong Kong chief John Lee spent 71% of first-year trips within China

Experts say emphasis on mainland, especially Greater Bay Area, reflects new reality

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, left, visits Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in December 2022.   © AP
GRACE LI and PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- The administration of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee spent much of its first year strengthening ties with mainland China, an analysis of official travel by Nikkei Asia shows -- a trend that appears to reflect the city's weakening status as an international hub.

Of the time Lee spent outside the city, 71% was in mainland China and Macao. The rest included visits to the Middle East and Southeast Asia. He did not go to Europe and could not go to the U.S., which has imposed sanctions against him for his role in cracking down on political freedoms.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more