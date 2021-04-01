Hong Kong hotel leased to China security unit as 'commercial' move

HONG KONG -- The owner of a four-star Hong Kong hotel that was abruptly converted last year into the headquarters of a new Chinese national security agency said Thursday that the arrangement was purely commercial, in the company's first public comments on the deal.

Jiang Hong, chairman of locally listed China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (CTI), told reporters during an online results conference that the Office for Safeguarding National Security had approached his company to lease the 266-room Metropark Hotel Causeway Bay.

The agency was quickly established following Beijing's imposition of a new national security law in Hong Kong on June 30, 2020. The wholly owned hotel was converted overnight into the agency's home just eight days later. At the time, tourist and business travel into Hong Kong had been nearly halted by pandemic controls.

After "consideration from a corporate profit perspective," CTI decided to close the hotel and allow it to be used as an office, Jiang said, adding that it was "completely based on market-oriented action," and the arrangement with the agency was made "completely in accordance with commercial principles."

Revenues for the company, a unit of state-owned tour agency China National Travel Service Group, last year fell 56% to 1.96 billion Hong Kong dollars ($252.1 million).

The company, which manages five other hotels in Hong Kong, Macao and Beijing and provides local tourist and travel services, ended the year with a net loss of HK$390.79 million, its first since the SARS epidemic of 2003. This reversed its 2019 net profit of HK$386.88 million.

Chief Financial Officer Chen Hao said on the call Thursday that the security office "really gave us a stable revenue and cash flow under the pandemic situation." He said that it was a "very important measure" that enabled the company to secure needed liquidity at an "extremely difficult time."

He declined to say how much revenue the company had gotten from the arrangement, calling the rent a "secret."

In its earnings report on Tuesday, CTI said that no single customer had provided more than 10% of its total annual sales. This would imply that the security office paid no more than HK$196 million to the company.

The company's hotel segment generated HK$322 million in revenue, a 54% decline from the year before.

While the financial report contained no reference to the financial impact of leasing the Causeway Bay hotel for nearly six months of 2020, it included a note that a sister hotel in the Kowloon area of the city "recorded an improvement in revenue" after it was officially selected to receive overseas arrivals for quarantine in December.

The website of Metropark Hotel Kowloon now quotes rates of HK$620 to HK$1,100 a night for quarantine packages. This implies the Causeway Bay hotel could bring in HK$60 million to HK$107 million a year if it were filled by quarantine guests.

Company executives declined to answer questions as to the difference in disclosures regarding the two Hong Kong hotels.

The national security office is understood to be getting a large share of a new HK$8 billion national security budget included in the Hong Kong government's spending plan for the fiscal year that started on Thursday.

The new allotment comes as the city recorded a historic budget deficit of about HK$260 billion for the fiscal year just ended. Officials have forecast a further deficit of at least HK$100 billion for this year.

Asked Thursday about a recent local news report that the security office would be moving out of the company's hotel, Jiang said, "In terms of the future leasing situation, it is for the national security office to consider."