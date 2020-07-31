ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Hong Kong legislative election postponed a year due to COVID

Decision comes after 4 incumbents and 8 challengers barred from joining polls

Activist Ventus Lau holds up the notice of disqualification he received on July 30.    © Reuters
MICHELLE CHAN, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Citing risks from the city's rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced Friday that the city's legislative election would be postponed a year.

Lam had faced calls for a postponement in recent weeks from pro-government parties, who were expected to fare badly in the polls scheduled for Sept. 6.

Hours ahead of Lam's announcement, 22 opposition lawmakers issued a statement urging Lam not to delay the Legislative Council election.

"After a year of democratic movement, it is urgent for Legco to undergo a baptism of public opinion, which is the root of the city's governance," the group said. The statement noted that more than 60 governments around the world -- such examples have included Singapore, South Korea and Mongolia -- had already successfully held elections during the pandemic.

Hong Kong is facing its worst coronavirus outbreak yet, counting 121 new infections on Friday. Counting another fatality earlier in the day, the city's death toll from the pandemic has multiplied to 27 from seven over the past three weeks.

Lam's announcement came an hour after the end of a two-week filing period for election candidates. On Thursday, four opposition legislators and eight allied candidates, including activist Joshua Wong, received notice of their disqualification from the polls.

Election officials cited the candidates' opposition to the national security law Beijing imposed on the city on June 30 and other political stances as showing their inability to uphold the city's constitutional order.

Many of those disqualified competed in an opposition primary held July 11-12 and organized to maximize the bloc's chances under Hong Kong's complicated election rules by focusing attention on candidates with the most support.

More than 600,000 voters cast ballots in the primary despite warnings from officials that the event might violate the national security law or spread the coronavirus though no confirmed cases have been traced to the event yet. 

Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Wong vowed, "Our resistance will continue on... They can't kill us all."

