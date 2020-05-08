ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Hong Kong legislature erupts in clashes over key committee control

Pro-democracy lawmakers stall selection to delay passage of national anthem law

MICHELLE CHAN, Nikkei staff writer
Members of Hong Kong's Legislative Council, the city's de facto parliament, scuffle during a House Committee meeting in Hong Kong on Friday.   © Reuters

HONG KONG -- A meeting in Hong Kong's legislature on Friday descended into physical clashes among lawmakers, as members from opposing parties fought for the chairman role of a key committee that will determine whether important bills, including a controversial national anthem law, can be passed before the current legislative term ends in July.

The Legislative Council House Committee meeting saw lawmakers pushing and scuffling with each other, and several pro-democracy lawmakers were evicted from the meeting venue by security guards.

A Democratic Party lawmaker was injured in the skirmishes and carried away by ambulance.

The showdown comes as Beijing's offices overseeing the city criticized pro-democracy lawmakers for using filibustering tactics to paralyze the Legislative Council, in rare statements that openly commented on the lawmaking body's agenda.

Critics fear that Hong Kong's autonomy will be further eroded as China's central government interferes with greater frequency with the former British colony's internal affairs.

The pan-democratic camp, the minority in the semi-autonomous city's de facto parliament, has been stalling the election of a committee chair since last October in order to delay the passage of a proposed national anthem bill. Under the bill, people who "intentionally insult" China's national anthem, "March of the Volunteers," could face fines of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars ($6,450) and three years in prison.

Beijing's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office and its liaison office in the city have accused pro-democracy lawmaker Dennis Kwok, who has presided over the committee, of violating his oath and misconduct in public office, hinting that he might be disqualified if he continues to delay the vote on the chairmanship.

A total of six pro-democracy lawmakers have been disqualified in the current legislative term.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close