Hong Kong mourns late queen in quiet snub to Beijing

HONG KONG -- Thousands in Hong Kong braved sweltering heat to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a tribute seen by some as a quiet snub to Beijing's squeeze on civil liberties in the former British colony.

Carrying flower bouquets and standing in lines that snaked hundreds of meters from the British consulate on Monday, many expressed feelings of nostalgia for the city's past as they signed a condolence book and paid their respects to a monarch known among older generations locally as the "boss lady."