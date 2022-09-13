ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Hong Kong mourns late queen in quiet snub to Beijing

Tributes seen by some as a dig at Chinese clampdown on former colony's freedoms

A woman cries as she pays tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside the British Consulate General in Hong Kong on Sept. 12.   © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Thousands in Hong Kong braved sweltering heat to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a tribute seen by some as a quiet snub to Beijing's squeeze on civil liberties in the former British colony.

Carrying flower bouquets and standing in lines that snaked hundreds of meters from the British consulate on Monday, many expressed feelings of nostalgia for the city's past as they signed a condolence book and paid their respects to a monarch known among older generations locally as the "boss lady."

