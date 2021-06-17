ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily editors and executives

Company headquarters searched over allegations of 'collusion with foreign forces'

Ryan Law, center, Apple Daily's chief editor, was one of five top editors and executives of the paper and its parent company arrested on May 17.   © AP
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong national security police arrested five top editors and executives of the outspoken newspaper Apple Daily and its parent company, and raided the group's offices early Thursday morning in relation to allegations of "collusion with foreign forces."

Collusion with foreign forces is one of four offenses created under the national security law imposed on the city by Beijing a year ago.

In two news releases, the government said the offices of Apple owner Next Digital and the homes of the five people arrested were searched. This was part of "gathering evidence for a case of suspected contravention of the national security law," as police secured a warrant allowing for the seizure of journalistic materials.

Apple Daily's website reported that the raid started around 7:30 a.m. Over 100 officers from the police department and its national security bureau blocked all entrances to the media company's headquarters in the eastern Kowloon neighborhood of Tseung Kwan O, forcing all who entered to provide their personal details.

Those arrested include Next Digital Chief Executive Cheung Kim-hung and Chief Operating Officer Royston Chow, as well as Ryan Law, Apple's chief editor.

Jimmy Lai, the founding chairman of the paper, is serving a 20-month prison sentence after he was convicted in three cases for joining unauthorized assemblies in 2019. His controlling stake in Hong Kong-listed Next was frozen last month by the authorities, who cited security law collusion charges that he also faces.

During Thursday's raid, police stopped journalists from taking photographs or videos, Apple Daily reported. This follows a larger raid on Next's offices last August, which was broadcast live on TV news channels and video streams.

Ahead of the start of trading in Hong Kong, Next Digital announced that trading in its shares had been suspended.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more