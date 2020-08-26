Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers arrested on riot charges

HONG KONG -- More than a dozen pro-democracy lawmakers were arrested by police on Wednesday morning in connection with anti-government protests.

Local media reported that 16 people have been arrested, including opposition lawmakers Lam Cheuk-ting and Ted Hui Chi-fung. The Democratic Party confirmed the arrests in a Facebook post.

According to Hong Kong's Now TV, 13 of the arrests were on suspicion of participating in protests that were held in the Yuen Long district on July 21, 2019.

Many demonstrators were assaulted during the protest, leading to a massive show of public opposition toward the police.

Lam and Hui are well-known lawmakers who have participated in the Hong Kong protests. Details of the charges against them remain unclear.

Police have been ramping up arrests of pro-democracy activists and lawmakers. Earlier this month, media tycoon Jimmy Lai and pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow were arrested under China's new security law. The two were later released on bail.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong has prohibited gatherings of more than three people, making it difficult to hold protests.

The crackdown on pro-democracy advocates continues, including arrests related to last year's protests.