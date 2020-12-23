Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai unexpectedly wins bail

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was unexpectedly granted bail on Wednesday, though prosecutors immediately appealed and he would be subject to strict conditions.

The territory's High Court accepted the appeal and began an extra round of hearings in the afternoon, the outcome of which will determine whether Lai is indeed released from detention.

Lai, who is charged with collusion with foreign forces under the city's new national security law, had been denied bail by a lower court on Dec. 12, on the basis that he was considered a flight risk. His latest request was widely expected to be rejected, as the law places restrictions on granting bail to those arrested under this charge.

Nevertheless, the court set Lai's bail at 10 million Hong Kong dollars ($1.29 million). On top of that, it ruled that he would be barred from any behavior that encourages foreign countries or organizations to impose sanctions or otherwise take action against Hong Kong and China.

It also banned him from using social media, making public statements and taking media interviews. And in addition to having his passport seized, Lai will have to stay home, apart from reporting to the police three times a week and going to court.

The 73-year-old is the founder and publisher of Apple Daily in Hong Kong and Taiwan. His media organization is known for its long-standing support of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and opposition to the authoritarian regime in Beijing.

Lai is the highest-profile person to be charged so far under the national security law Beijing imposed in June. A conviction could bring life imprisonment, the heaviest punishment possible under the law. Any cases under this law can also be transferred to mainland China.

Lai was initially detained on Dec. 3 over a separate fraud charge, and after his first bail request was denied, the national security charge was added. He has been held at Stanley Prison on southern Hong Kong Island. A rejection of his bail would have extended his detention until April 16.

Additional reporting by Stella Wong.