Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper says police arrest five directors

About 100 officers reportedly cordon off area around headquarters

Police searching the offices of Apple Daily and parent company Next Digital on Thursday stopped journalists from taking photos or videos.    © Reuters
| Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) -- Hong Kong police arrested five directors at the Apple Daily newspaper early on Thursday morning, including its editor-in-chief, local media reported, in the latest blow to the newspaper's jailed owner Jimmy Lai.

Hong Kong Police's National Security Department said in a statement that five directors of a company had been arrested on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.

It said only that the five included four men and a woman aged between 47 and 63. It did not provide other details.

Apple Daily said five of its directors, including editor-in-chief Ryan Law, chief executive officer Cheung Kim-hung, Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen, Deputy Chief Editor Chan Puiman and Chief Executive Editor Cheung Chi-wai had all been arrested in morning raids.

The newspaper said at about 7:30 a.m. local time about 100 officers arrived at the newspaper's headquarters and cordoned off the area.

The move is the latest blow to Apple Daily after authorities last month directed Lai's shares in Next Digital, publisher of the newspaper, to be frozen.

Lai was arrested in August last year and later charged under the national security law imposed by China on its freest city. The pro-democracy activist's assets were also frozen under the same law.

He has been in jail since December after being denied bail in a separate national security trial. He faces three charges under the new law, including collusion with a foreign country.

