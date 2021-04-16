ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai and others jailed over illegal assembly

Media mogul receives one-year sentence, while Martin Lee avoids prison

Martin Lee, the founder of Hong Kong's Democratic Party and widely known as the city's "father of democracy," arrives at the courthouse prior to sentencing on April 16.   © Reuters
MICHELLE CHAN, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Nine prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy figures, including outspoken media tycoon Jimmy Lai, were sentenced on Friday to between eight months and 18 months in prison for organizing and participating in an unauthorized protest in 2019, as the local government continued its monthslong crackdown on political dissent.

The peaceful protest took place on Aug. 18, 2019, amid citywide anti-government rallies against a now-withdrawn extradition bill and to demand full democracy in Hong Kong. The demonstration's organizer said 1.7 million people took part in the protest, but police estimates were considerably lower.

Lai's fellow defendants included Martin Lee, founder of the city's Democratic Party and popularly known as Hong Kong's "father of democracy," and former lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung, Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho, Cyd Ho Sau-lan, Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee, Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung.

Lai, the founder of the Apple Daily newspaper and a longtime critic of Beijing, was sentenced to one year. Also on Friday, he was charged with two additional offenses: conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiracy to obstruct the course of justice under the national security law.

He currently is faced with six criminal cases and had to attend four court hearings on Friday, including a fraud charge and collusion with foreign forces under the security law.

Leung Kwok-hung received the longest sentence on Friday -- 18 months. He also has been charged with subversion under the national security law for taking part in an opposition primary poll. Both of their charges under the security law carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Four of the defendants -- Martin Lee, Albert Ho, Leung Yiu-chung and Ng -- had their sentences suspended.

Speaking before the hearing began in West Kowloon Court on Friday morning, Martin Lee told reporters that it was important for the people of Hong Kong to "hold onto their hopes," adding: "If we have hope, we can succeed in all things."

Consular representatives from the European Union, the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden also attended the hearing.

In a statement submitted to the court on Friday, Ng -- a former legislator and a barrister -- said when the court "applies a law which takes away the fundamental rights, the confidence in the courts and judicial independence is shaken," adding that she stands as "the law's good servant, but the people's first."

Judge Amanda Woodcock handed down the sentences to the defendants, whose ages range from 33 to 82.

Three of the nine activists convicted -- Lai, Martin Lee and Albert Ho -- previously were named by Chinese state media as part of a "Gang of Four" responsible for widespread protests in 2019 in Hong Kong. The fourth is former Chief Secretary Anson Chan, who last year said that she would step back from "political engagement."

The "Gang of Four" label is a reference to four radical Chinese leaders who were blamed for the Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

It remains unclear whether the defendants will appeal their sentences.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more