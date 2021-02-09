Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai denied bail in security case, court rules

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's top court has refused bail to outspoken media mogul Jimmy Lai -- the most high-profile person arrested under the national security law that was imposed on the city by Beijing last year -- as he awaits trial on a charge of colluding with foreign forces.

The Court of Final Appeal on Tuesday morning reversed a lower court's decision to grant bail to Lai, the founder of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, citing him as an ongoing national security threat.

According to Article 42 of the security law, "no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security."

The appeal was heard by Andrew Cheung, who last month succeeded outgoing Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma as the city's most senior judge. Judges Roberto Ribeiro, Joseph Fok, Patrick Chan and Frank Stock also presided over the hearing.

The longtime China critic had been granted home release under a 10 million Hong Kong dollar ($1.3 million) bond in December with conditions restricting his personal, media and social media interactions, but prosecutors appealed to the Court of Final Appeal to revoke his bail.

Lai was sent back to custody on Dec. 31.