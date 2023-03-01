Hong Kong seeks to claw back reputation with busy month of events

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong is hoping a series of crowd-puller events this month will help claw back an international reputation bruised by years of strict pandemic policies and a political crackdown.

Sold-out live music festival Clockenflap, headlined by top acts including Wu-Tang Clan and The Cardigans, starts this weekend after a three-year hiatus and kick-starts a slew of other events, including Art Basel and the Rugby Sevens tournament, that could also put the city's ability to host international events to the test as it grapples with a labor shortage.