Hong Kong takes aim at activists with crowdfunding crackdown

Proposed regulations would halt pro-democracy fundraising before it starts

The Hong Kong government seeks to pass restrictions against online crowdfunding through the Legislative Council in 2023.   © Reuters
TAKESHI KIHARA, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Crowdfunding campaigns could soon require advance government approval in Hong Kong, under a proposed measure that would target a vital source of funding for the pro-democracy movement.

The regulations recently released for public comment would mandate that individuals and organizations submit plans to a new department for review before soliciting donations, to ensure no funds go toward activities that could pose national security risks. The aim is to get the necessary legislation passed by the Legislative Council, the city's legislative branch, this year.

