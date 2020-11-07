Hong Kong tilts further toward Beijing with Carrie Lam's trip

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam met with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng in Beijing on Friday to ask for economic assistance, signaling that the city's leadership is leaning more heavily on the mainland amid continued negative growth.

"The central government fully supports anything that is conducive to maintaining Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability," said Han, who is in charge of Hong Kong policy. He also praised Hong Kong for its implementation of the national security law, which the Chinese government imposed on the city earlier this year.

The Chinese government aims to turn Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macao into one supersized economic region called the Greater Bay Area. It seeks more involvement by Hong Kong in the project to boost Beijing's control over the city following a period of political instability.

Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, postponed an annual address to the city's Legislative Council, in which she lays out her priorities, in order to visit the mainland. Despite Lam's explanation that she wanted to include the outcome of this trip in her policy speech, many in Hong Kong saw her decision as a departure from the norm.

Five cabinet members, including the secretary for housing and transport and the secretary for food and safety, accompanied Lam on the trip to seek economic assistance from Beijing, in a sign that Hong Kong is increasingly focusing on the first part of its "one country, two systems" arrangement with mainland China.

The Hong Kong economy contracted for the fifth straight quarter in July-September, reflecting the impact of widespread pro-democracy protests last year and the coronavirus outbreak this year.

The Chinese government has helped Hong Kong's coronavirus response through widespread testing. Lam on Friday said she asked the mainland government for help with maintaining Hong Kong's status as a financial and travel hub, and the city's dependence on Beijing is expected to increase as it rebuilds its economy.

There has also been a proposal to allow Hong Kongers to vote from the mainland in the city's Legislative Council election in September 2021. Hundreds of thousands of eligible Hong Kong voters are said to live on the mainland, and the change could boost support for pro-Beijing candidates. Authorities likely will not allow voting from Taiwan and Canada, which is expected to lean toward pro-democracy candidates.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy faction has pushed back against the proposed change. But protests have essentially been contained in light of coronavirus restrictions and the controversial national security law.