Hong Kongers buy stock and newspapers to support Apple Daily

HONG KONG -- Hong Kongers rallied to support Apple Daily, the most critical voice in the city's mainstream media, a day after its founder and several top executives were arrested by police and its offices searched in relation to alleged violations of the national security law imposed on the city in June.

Shares of holding company Next Digital, which had dipped to a new low of 7.5 Hong Kong cents in trading Monday morning, almost reached HK$2, a 12-year high, amid online calls by activists to buy the stock. The stock was trading at 99 Hong Kong cents by late afternoon, up nearly fourfold from Monday's close of 25.5 Hong Kong cents.

Apple Daily also boosted its print run to 550,000 on Tuesday, nearly eight times its current normal level, to meet a surge in demand.

"Even if the paper is printed blank, I will still buy," said Christine Wong, a 52-year-old housewife who came out to buy a copy at 3 a.m. from a downtown stall. "It is the least I can do to fight back."

The print run for Tuesday had originally been set at 350,000 copies but additional runs were published amid the early-hour sales rush which saw lines form in front of newsstands before distribution trucks arrived and some buyers purchase whole bales to set out for others to take free copies.

"This is Hong Kong people's response to the authorities' barbaric act," said Emily Lau, a former legislator and retired journalist.

A 30-year-old lawyer bought Apple Daily for the first time ever on Tuesday, commenting: "Growing up, we would think Apple Daily is just another tabloid. But now we know how important it is to have a critical voice."

With a cover price of HK$10, the expanded print run Tuesday would bring in 4.8 million Hong Kong dollars ($619,355) of extra revenue for Next. In its annual report published last month, it said its average sales per day was 88,685 during the year ended March 31, down 13.5% from the previous year. For many years, the paper vied with Oriental Daily News for the city's top circulation count.

"I am very grateful for some netizens in Hong Kong who are trying to initiate something new to support Apple Daily," said Angel Kwan, a reporter at the newspaper.

Global Times, a Beijing-based newspaper affiliated with the People's Daily, questioned Next Digital's stock surge.

Paraphrasing a Chinese academic, it said in an online article Tuesday, "No reasonable investors would invest in a company whose controller has been arrested and may face severe criminal charges, which is of course usually a disaster for a company."

"Any new investor hoodwinked into buying such junk stocks would eventually find themselves losing out," it continued.

Next founder Jimmy Lai and two of his sons as well as activist Agnes Chow were among 10 people arrested Monday by national security police on suspicion of "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security" and conspiracy to defraud.

The authorities have not elaborated on the allegations but the security law provides for penalties of up to life imprisonment as well as the possibility of prosecution and trial in mainland China.

In its own statement late Monday night, Apple Daily accused the police of overstepping their warrant to search its offices by going through news materials. "In the face of these illegal, unreasonable and barbaric tactics, the staff of Apple Daily will stay fearless and continue speaking the truth amid persecution," it said.