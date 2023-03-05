How viable is Vietnam as a 'friend-shoring' destination?

TOKYO -- Shortly after the Tet Lunar New Year holidays ended earlier this year, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh embarked on a diplomatic blitz. After surviving a leadership shake-up late last year, Chinh looked eager to reassure the world that the country is still open for business.

Chinh visited Singapore and Brunei from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11. His meeting with Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong led to an agreement to promote cooperation in the green and digital sectors with the city-state, which has been Vietnam's leading foreign investor for three consecutive years through 2022. The Vietnamese prime minister also invited Lee to visit Vietnam this year.