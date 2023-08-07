Hun Manet appointed by king as Cambodia's next PM

PHNOM PENH -- Hun Manet, the eldest son of Cambodia's longtime leader Hun Sen, has been appointed by the country's king as the next prime minister and will take the reins later this month.

Prime Minister Hun Sen released a royal decree on Monday from King Norodom Sihamoni detailing the long-awaited transition that heralds the first change in leadership since 1985. The document follows a request from the ruling Cambodian People's Party, which won 96% of seats in an election last month widely seen as a sham after their only credible rivals were barred from running.