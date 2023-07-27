ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Hun Manet's path to power contrasts with father's Khmer Rouge past

Long groomed for top job, West Point graduate will be Cambodia's first new PM in 38 years

Hun Manet, son of Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, attends an election campaign in Phnom Penh on July 21. (Photo by ken Kobayashi)
SHAUN TURTON, Contributing writer | Cambodia

PHNOM PENH -- In 1997, the year he turned 45, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered a ruthless and brutal military strike against his coalition government partners.

It marked the end of a four-year power-sharing agreement that was instituted after Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party lost the United Nations-organized 1993 election, but refused to give up control to the victorious FUNCINPEC party. Dozens of soldiers and officials in the royalist group were murdered in the following weeks, and Hun Sen emerged the sole prime minister.

