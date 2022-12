KARACHI -- Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's quest to force snap elections has taken a turn, with the former leader calling off major street protests and instead adopting a new political strategy.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party has revealed plans to dissolve the assemblies of the two provinces where it governs and advised assembly members in the country's other two provinces to prepare to resign, at a time to be decided by the party leadership.