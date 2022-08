KARACHI -- Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to appear in court as early as Thursday to answer to allegations of terrorizing public officials in a speech last weekend in Islamabad.

Khan was addressing a protest against the detention of Shahbaz Gill, a senior leader in his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and alleged police brutality. His remarks included inflammatory statements directed at the capital's top police officers and a judge.