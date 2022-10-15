ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

In or out? Issue of BTS military duty roils South Korean politics

Deadline looms for decision on whether K-pop band should be exempted

Members of South Korean K-Pop band BTS discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and other issues during a daily briefing at the White House in Washington on May 31.    © Reuters
YOSUKE ONCHI, Nikkei Seoul bureau chief | South Korea

SEOUL -- The issue of whether to exempt the members of K-pop boy band BTS from mandatory military service is in the political spotlight in South Korea as the band's oldest member, Jin, faces enlistment in December when he turns 30.

Public opinion is split over whether to grant an exemption to the globally popular artists. With the deadline approaching for Jin, the government and political parties are still debating whether to prioritize equal treatment for those subject to the draft, or make an exception in this case because of the band's large contribution to South Korea's economy and cultural heft.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close