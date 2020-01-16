In rare move, Japanese minister to take paternity leave

TOKYO -- Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced Wednesday that he plans to take about two weeks of parental leave, in a highly unusual move that could encourage more new fathers to stay home.

"Honestly, I thought a lot about how I can take time off while still fulfilling my public duties," Koizumi said at a ministry meeting. "Changing Japan's work culture requires some top-down efforts as well."

Koizumi is the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and is considered a potential successor to current leader Shinzo Abe. He is married to TV presenter Christel Takigawa.

Japan currently has no formal parental leave for cabinet officials and lawmakers. Koizumi plans to take some days completely off, but will work for fewer hours or from home on others during the three months after the birth of his child. His deputies could attend ministry meetings in his stead as well.

He still plans to attend parliamentary sessions and cabinet meetings to minimize the effect on public affairs. He said drew his inspiration from Mie Gov. Eikei Suzuki, who took parental leave while in office.

The Japanese government is urging all male civil servants to take at least a month of parental leave starting next fiscal year. "We won't get more people to take time off unless we change the social climate, not just the rules," Koizumi said. "I hope more will do so in the Environment Ministry as well."

Overseas, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made headlines when she took six weeks of maternity leave in 2018. Her deputy prime minister assumed her duties during that time. Denmark and Sweden grant several months of parental leave to both male and female lawmakers.