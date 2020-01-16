ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Politics

In rare move, Japanese minister to take paternity leave

Koizumi's example paves way for new fathers in and out of government

YUSUKE TAKEUCHI, Nikkei staff writer
Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his wife, Christel Takigawa, speak to reporters on Aug. 7. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)

TOKYO -- Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced Wednesday that he plans to take about two weeks of parental leave, in a highly unusual move that could encourage more new fathers to stay home.

"Honestly, I thought a lot about how I can take time off while still fulfilling my public duties," Koizumi said at a ministry meeting. "Changing Japan's work culture requires some top-down efforts as well."

Koizumi is the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and is considered a potential successor to current leader Shinzo Abe. He is married to TV presenter Christel Takigawa.

Japan currently has no formal parental leave for cabinet officials and lawmakers. Koizumi plans to take some days completely off, but will work for fewer hours or from home on others during the three months after the birth of his child. His deputies could attend ministry meetings in his stead as well.

He still plans to attend parliamentary sessions and cabinet meetings to minimize the effect on public affairs. He said drew his inspiration from Mie Gov. Eikei Suzuki, who took parental leave while in office.

The Japanese government is urging all male civil servants to take at least a month of parental leave starting next fiscal year. "We won't get more people to take time off unless we change the social climate, not just the rules," Koizumi said. "I hope more will do so in the Environment Ministry as well."

Overseas, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made headlines when she took six weeks of maternity leave in 2018. Her deputy prime minister assumed her duties during that time. Denmark and Sweden grant several months of parental leave to both male and female lawmakers.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media