India abortion ruling applauded but safety fears, taboos persist

Court allows term limit of 24 weeks for all, recognizes marital rape as valid reason

India's top court recently said that in the context of abortion rights, "the meaning of rape must ... be understood as including marital rape."   © AP
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- A recent abortion ruling by India's top court is being hailed by women's advocates as a progressive step amid a global debate on reproductive rights, though some stress the country must do more to confront sensitive issues including a social stigma that perpetuates unsafe procedures.

The apex court at the end of September ruled that all women have equal rights to abortion up to 24 weeks into pregnancy. Although legislation was already in place, this set an important precedent for how it should be implemented.

