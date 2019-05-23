Modi clinches resounding victory in Indian election

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and ruling coalition secured a landslide victory for another term in office.

Modi, 68, received a fresh mandate to press on with his reformist agenda as it became clear on Thursday that the electorate chose the National Democratic Alliance, led by the BJP, to govern the country for another five years.

As of 6 p.m. local time, Modi's BJP alone had either won or was leading in more than 300 constituencies, surpassing a majority, according to the Election Commission of India. Local media reports suggest the ruling coalition, the National Democratic Alliance, is ahead in around 340 to 350 seats.

A party or a coalition needs 272 seats to gain a majority in the lower house.

In his first reaction, Modi tweeted that India has won once again. "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!"

BJP President and Modi's close aide Amit Shah tweeted: "This is the victory of aspirations of the country's youth, poor and farmers. This grand win is the victory of the public confidence in Prime Minister Modi's development work in the [past] five years and his strong leadership."

Rahul Gandhi, president of the major opposition Indian National Congress party, conceded on Thursday evening.

"People of the country are the King and they have given a clear decision," he said. "Today is the day to wish Modi all the best. Hopefully he will look after the interests of the country."

World leaders sent their congratulations to Modi as the election result became increasingly clear.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to Modi congratulating him on the NDA victory under his leadership, according to a statement by the Indian External Affairs Ministry. Xi pointed to "the great importance he attached to the development of India-China relations and his desire to work with Prime Minister Modi," the statement said.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rang Modi to congratulate him. Abe also told Modi that he was looking forward to seeing him at the G-20 summit in Osaka in June.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan also congratulated Modi. "Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," he posted on Twitter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also congratulated Modi on the election result.

During Modi's first term in office, economic growth had been relatively strong at around 7% year-on-year, even though his government had been accused on several occasions of fudging the data.

Controversial decisions such as the demonetization of high-value bank notes in 2016 and the chaotic rollout of a goods and services tax in 2017 shook business confidence. Farmers were also frustrated with the lack of financial help from the government while younger voters also grew angry with the lack of jobs.

However, Modi also implemented measures that improved the Indian quality of life. Among them was a government-funded health insurance program -- the world's largest covering 500 million citizens or about 40% of India's population -- and a program to build millions of toilets in poor households across the country.

Late last year, the Congress party won state polls in the former BJP bastions of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, as distressed farming communities and jobless youths shunned Modi's party.

After a strong showing, Congress looked primed to capture more ground in national polls but a suicide bombing in the Indian part of disputed Kashmir and subsequent Indian airstrikes on militant bases in Pakistan caused a surge of popular support for Modi. The opposition accused the prime minister of politicizing the Kashmir attack, as Modi often pointed to the successful airstrikes in election rallies.

More than 900 million Indians were eligible to vote in the elections, which saw a turnout of over 65%.