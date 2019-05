Vote-counting to begin as India awaits election results

NEW DELHI -- India begins counting votes on Thursday for the general election that ended four days ago, as expectations run high that the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power.

Exit polls on Sunday predicted the current alliance will win a clear majority, but given the shock results of the Australian election last weekend, the U.S. election that installed Donald Trump as president in 2017 and the U.K.'s EU referendum three years ago, many analysts are reluctant to appear too certain.

India's election for 543 seats in the parliamentary lower house began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. The polling for one seat in India's southern Tamil Nadu state was rescinded after reports that voters were being bought with cash. The Election Commission has yet to announce a new date for voting there.

Most of the exit polls broadcast by local channels have suggested that the National Democratic Alliance, the ruling coalition led by Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP, will storm back to power with a comfortable majority. A party or a coalition needs 272 seats to gain a majority in the lower house.

The NDA secured 336 seats in the last election and toppled the Indian National Congress-led United Progressive Alliance that had bagged just 60. Exit polls show the NDA crossing the 300 mark again, while the UPA is also expected to gain seats this time.

In the run-up to the 2014 polls, Modi had pledged to eradicate corruption, boost employment and improve the lives of the poor, farmers and other disadvantaged groups.

However, he has been criticized over insufficient job creation, and his government has been accused of fudging data to suggest the economy performed well during his term. His government also faced criticism over the demonetization of high-value bank notes and a chaotic rollout of a goods and services tax that caused massive disruption to the economy.

The BJP suffered major losses to Congress in regional elections late last year, but voters' sentiment appeared to have turned in its favor after Indian warplanes attacked militant bases in Pakistan following a deadly suicide bombing in the Indian part of disputed Kashmir. Modi has projected the image of being a strong leader capable of defending his country from enemies.

More than 60% of over 900 million eligible voters -- 438 million women and 471 men -- in a country of 1.3 billion cast their ballots in an election touted as the biggest in the world.

"Elections in India are conducted at a scale and magnitude that is unparalleled in the world," Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha told a press briefing at the end of voting.

Sinha said total voter turnout for the first six phases of the election was 67.4%, up from 66.4% in 2014. Estimated turnout in the last phase on May 19 was 65%.