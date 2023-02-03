India minister says Adani has 'nothing to do with' government

NEW DELHI -- India's parliamentary affairs minister on Friday said the government "has nothing to do with" the crisis engulfing the Adani Group conglomerate, as the opposition again demanded answers and a political standoff deepened in the legislature.

For the second day in a row, opposition lawmakers did not allow either house of parliament to function as they shouted slogans and insisted on an investigation into U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research's accusations of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" by the group "over the course of decades."