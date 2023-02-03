ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
India minister says Adani has 'nothing to do with' government

Finance secretary downplays risk to state investors as parliament standoff drags

An Adani gas customer care center in Ahmedabad, India: The accusations swirling around the conglomerate have spawned a political dispute as well.    © AP
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- India's parliamentary affairs minister on Friday said the government "has nothing to do with" the crisis engulfing the Adani Group conglomerate, as the opposition again demanded answers and a political standoff deepened in the legislature.

For the second day in a row, opposition lawmakers did not allow either house of parliament to function as they shouted slogans and insisted on an investigation into U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research's accusations of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" by the group "over the course of decades."

