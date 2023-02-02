India opposition demands Adani probe as crisis disrupts parliament

NEW DELHI -- India's opposition parties on Thursday demanded an investigation into accusations of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" made against conglomerate Adani Group by a U.S. short seller, upending a session that had been set to focus on the country's newly unveiled budget.

Amid a rout in Adani Group companies' shares, a ruckus erupted in parliament as soon as proceedings began, as the opposition pressed for a discussion and investigation into the allegations leveled last week by Hindenburg Research.