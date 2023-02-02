ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

India opposition demands Adani probe as crisis disrupts parliament

Modi's rivals zero in on state institutions' investments in conglomerate

The allegations hitting India's Adani Group conglomerate have become a hot issue in the country's parliament. (Source photos by Getty Images and Reuters)
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- India's opposition parties on Thursday demanded an investigation into accusations of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" made against conglomerate Adani Group by a U.S. short seller, upending a session that had been set to focus on the country's newly unveiled budget.

Amid a rout in Adani Group companies' shares, a ruckus erupted in parliament as soon as proceedings began, as the opposition pressed for a discussion and investigation into the allegations leveled last week by Hindenburg Research.

