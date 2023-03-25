India opposition looks to forge 'third front' to take on Modi

NEW DELHI -- With general elections set for next year in India, opposition parties are working to revive the idea of a "third front," or a common political platform, to take on the dominant party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi's ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in power since 2014, maintains a commanding presence on the national political landscape, ruling in 15 out of 29 states. Modi has mobilized voters and built his appeal using sometimes shrill appeals to Hindu nationalism.