Politics

India opposition looks to forge 'third front' to take on Modi

Political parties attempt to combine forces but are held back by division

Indian opposition figures Akhilesh Yadav, left, and K. Chandrashekhar Rao, center, are among the politicians exploring the possibility of forming a third front to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right. (Nikkei montage/Reuters/Getty Images)
NEETA LAL, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- With general elections set for next year in India, opposition parties are working to revive the idea of a "third front," or a common political platform, to take on the dominant party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi's ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in power since 2014, maintains a commanding presence on the national political landscape, ruling in 15 out of 29 states. Modi has mobilized voters and built his appeal using sometimes shrill appeals to Hindu nationalism.

