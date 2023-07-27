India opposition presses Modi on persistent Manipur violence

KANGPOKPI, India -- Violence in the remote Indian state of Manipur continues even as citizens across the country protest a shocking video of sexual assault there, and as opposition politicians in New Delhi press Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do more.

Manipur has been gripped since early May by a deadly confrontation between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority, who mainly live in the region's valley districts, and the largely Christian Kuki-Zo tribe of the hills. Over 100 people have been killed. But the surfacing of footage showing two Kuki-Zo women being stripped and assaulted by a crowd of Meitei men horrified the nation and prompted Modi to make his first public comments on the crisis last week, saying that the entire country had been "shamed."