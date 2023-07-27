ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

India opposition presses Modi on persistent Manipur violence

Central troops struggle to prevent escalation amid outrage over sexual assault video

Kuki-Zo residents of Churachandpur, in the Indian state of Manipur, stage a protest calling for a separate administration on July 25. (Photo by Greeshma Kuthar)
GREESHMA KUTHAR, Contributing writer | India

KANGPOKPI, India -- Violence in the remote Indian state of Manipur continues even as citizens across the country protest a shocking video of sexual assault there, and as opposition politicians in New Delhi press Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do more.

Manipur has been gripped since early May by a deadly confrontation between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority, who mainly live in the region's valley districts, and the largely Christian Kuki-Zo tribe of the hills. Over 100 people have been killed. But the surfacing of footage showing two Kuki-Zo women being stripped and assaulted by a crowd of Meitei men horrified the nation and prompted Modi to make his first public comments on the crisis last week, saying that the entire country had been "shamed."

