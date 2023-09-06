India or Bharat? G20 dinner invitation triggers name change row

NEW DELHI -- A Group of 20 dinner invitation referring to India as "Bharat" has sparked a row in New Delhi, with opposition parties accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of attempting to unilaterally rename the nation.

The invitation for the dinner this Saturday, sent to dignitaries attending the weekend's G20 summit, was in the name of the "President of Bharat" rather than the customary "President of India." Without divulging the reason for the change, an Indian government source told Nikkei Asia that this was "the first time" the country's Hindi name had been used in such a context.