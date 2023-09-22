India passes quota for women in Parliament, bickers over timeline

NEW DELHI -- A bill to reserve a third of India's lower house seats for women has cleared both houses of Parliament, a landmark moment for the country even as parties fight over credit and some complain that the impact will not be felt for years.

In a major preelection move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party government ushered through the long-awaited Women's Reservation Bill as the first item on the agenda for this week's special legislative session, with lawmakers now in a new Parliament building.