NEW DELHI -- A controversy has erupted in New Delhi over the future of Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar five years ago this week.

The complex issue -- which involves questions of security, refugee policy and the government's Hindu nationalist bent -- became even more muddled due to an Aug. 17 tweet from Hardeep Singh Puri, the minister for urban development and housing in the Bhartiya Janata Party-led government.