India readies remote voting to reach disenfranchised millions

NEW DELHI -- India's Election Commission is piloting an initiative to offer remote voting for hundreds of millions of domestic migrants, a pathbreaking move to make the country's democracy more inclusive, but one some critics say is fraught with potential problems.

Many migrants face disenfranchisement due to their inability to travel to polling stations where they are registered as voters, as required by law. While it is possible to register to vote at a new location, doing so requires proof of a fixed address, which many of the poor do not have.