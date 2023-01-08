ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

India readies remote voting to reach disenfranchised millions

Effort to bring internal migrants into democratic fold raises legal, tech worries

Officials seal Electronic Voting Machines at a polling station during India's general election in 2019. The Election Commission plans to use modified EVMs to let citizens cast votes away from their home constituencies.   © Reuters
NEETA LAL, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- India's Election Commission is piloting an initiative to offer remote voting for hundreds of millions of domestic migrants, a pathbreaking move to make the country's democracy more inclusive, but one some critics say is fraught with potential problems.

Many migrants face disenfranchisement due to their inability to travel to polling stations where they are registered as voters, as required by law. While it is possible to register to vote at a new location, doing so requires proof of a fixed address, which many of the poor do not have.

