AHMEDABAD, India -- Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, goes to the polls this week for an assembly election that could set the tone for other state votes in 2023 and the next general election in 2024.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a record seventh straight term in power, and is counting on the charisma of its leader, who remains its star campaigner and biggest crowd-puller.