NEW DELHI -- The southern Indian state of Karnataka is going to the polls on Wednesday, in what analysts predict will be a close fight ahead of a slew of other state votes and a general election by mid-2024.

Karnataka, home to about 70 million people, is the only one among five southern states currently governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. But historical trends and several pre-election surveys suggest that the opposition Indian National Congress party has an edge.