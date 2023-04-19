ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

India's Modi and rivals claw for credit over Project Tiger success

Prime minister's safari adds to drama of bitter state election in Karnataka

Tigers in India's Ranthambore National Park: The latest census released this month shows the country's tiger population reached 3,167 in 2022, after five decades of conservation efforts.   © AP
NEETA LAL, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- A tiger conservation success story has turned into a sparring match between India's political parties, highlighting the charged atmosphere in the country ahead of key assembly polls next month and a general election in 2024.

The opposition Indian National Congress party last week lashed out at the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party were taking "undue credit" for Project Tiger, a conservation initiative launched in 1973 by Congress' then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to protect the country's big cats.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close