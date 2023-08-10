India's Modi angles for third term with drastic action on inflation

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ramping up preparations to seek a third term in the 2024 general election, banning certain rice exports as he clamps down on rising prices that could risk eroding support backed by his economic track record.

"In the third term of our government, India will become the world's third-largest economy," Modi said at the inauguration ceremony for a new complex set to serve as the venue for this year's Group of 20 summit -- his first direct mention of a third term.