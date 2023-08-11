India's Modi says 'sun of peace' will soon rise in Manipur

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of the northeastern state of Manipur bordering Myanmar that peace will be restored soon in the strife-torn remote region, where three months of ethnic violence has left more than 150 dead.

"The way efforts are being made, the sun of peace will definitely rise in the near future," Modi said in Hindi in the lower house of Parliament, responding to a no-confidence motion moved against his government by the main opposition Indian National Congress party over Manipur, which is also ruled by his Bharatiya Janata Party.